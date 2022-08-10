Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued the following statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as the 28th Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter.

“The Court has made an excellent choice in Jonathan Skrmetti,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Justices recognized Jonathan’s dedication to public service, his hands-on leadership experience in this Office, and his outstanding legal pedigree. Significant matters like antitrust and opioids are complex and take many years to resolve. It will be gratifying to pass the baton to Jonathan, who as Chief Deputy saw the initiation of some of these cases, steer them toward resolution as Attorney General and Reporter."

#22-30: Statement on Tennessee Supreme Court’s Selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as Attorney General