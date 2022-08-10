Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,619 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Tennessee Supreme Court’s Selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as Attorney General

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 02:35pm

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued the following statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as the 28th Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter.

“The Court has made an excellent choice in Jonathan Skrmetti,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Justices recognized Jonathan’s dedication to public service, his hands-on leadership experience in this Office, and his outstanding legal pedigree. Significant matters like antitrust and opioids are complex and take many years to resolve. It will be gratifying to pass the baton to Jonathan, who as Chief Deputy saw the initiation of some of these cases, steer them toward resolution as Attorney General and Reporter." 

###

#22-30:  Statement on Tennessee Supreme Court’s Selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as Attorney General

You just read:

Statement on Tennessee Supreme Court’s Selection of Jonathan Skrmetti as Attorney General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.