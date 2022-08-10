Submit Release
Excavation and lateral support works begin for construction of temporary and home-swap housing units

MACAU, August 10 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is pushing forward the temporary and home-swap housing project on Lot P in Areia Preta. The construction of the new pile foundation is progressing well, pile foundation works have been completed in some areas, where excavation and lateral support (ELS) works have started. Construction is being carried out in strict compliance with the epidemic prevention guidelines.

The Lot P project began in the middle of last year, the existing pile caps and the existing pile foundation on the site have since then been removed and processed respectively, and the project is progressing according to plan. MUR continues to strictly require contractors to ensure construction safety and quality, and implement mitigation measures, such as installing noise barriers, adding light shields and adjusting lighting directions to prevent spilling into neighbouring residential units, using water spray regularly to suppress dust emission, optimising transportation logistics of the construction materials, as well as strictly complying to the Environmental Noise Prevention and Control Regulation by only carrying out construction work during the permitted period, to minimise the construction impact on nearby residents.

Furthermore, the temporary and home-swap housing project is being carried out in full accordance with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention measures.

