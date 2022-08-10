MPU Has Published Conference Proceedings of “Education Innovation and Teaching Quality Assurance in the Post-Pandemic Era”

MACAU, August 10 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has published the “Proceedings of the Thirteenth Higher Education International Conference on Education Innovation and Teaching Quality Assurance in the Post-Pandemic Era”. The proceedings contains selected papers from the online conference of the same name co-organised by MPU and Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) in November 2021. The conference explored topics such as innovation in thinking and methods of higher education in the post-pandemic era, quality assurance in teaching and learning, and the application of information technology in the context of the online education trend, and positive comments were received from the participants. The publication of the proceedings provides examples of measures and case studies for education innovation and high-quality higher education development in the post-pandemic era.

The paper collection focus on three main aspects: balancing technology, innovation and pedagogy; balancing challenges, opportunities and quality assurance; and focusing on student experience and learning outcomes. The authors of the papers are from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Japan, Turkey, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mongolia, as well as Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. In addition to selected conference papers, the proceedings also include keynote speeches and papers of the conference: “Quality Assurance is Decisive for Higher Education” by João Guerreiro, President of the Management Board of the Portuguese Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (A3ES); “Quality and Mobility Across Borders: Exploring Innovation in the New Normal” by Jagannath Patil, Chairperson of Asia Pacific Quality Register (APQR); “Innovation in Quality Assurance in the Post-Pandemic Era” by Vicki Stott, Chief Executive of Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the United Kingdom; and “The Development of APQN Standard for Online-Teaching Quality Assurance” by Zhang Jianxin, President of APQN.

The “Proceedings of the Thirteenth Higher Education International Conference on Education Innovation and Teaching Quality Assurance in the Post-Pandemic Era” is now available at the Public Information Centre, the Seng Kwong Bookstore (MPU Branch) and the Macao Cultural Plaza. The electronic version of the proceedings is released and available at the following website: https://www.mpu.edu.mo/proceedings_13th_heconf/.