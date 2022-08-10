The newly imported case announced on today’s morning is infected with Omicron BA.2 variant; NAT results of 8 close contacts are negative

MACAU, August 10 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the new COVID-19 positive case reported on today’s morning (10 August) is a male, 73 years old, Macao resident, and a crew member of Hong Kong-Macao cargo ship.

The case is confirmed in genetic test to have infected with Omicron BA.2 variant, which is commonly seen in the Hong Kong SAR. Besides, the NAT results of the 8 close contacts (including 2 housemates and 6 co-workers on the cargo ship) of the case are all negative.