The itinerary of the imported COVID-19 positive case in Macao

MACAU, August 10 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, a new COVID-19 positive case is reported today (10 August). After investigation, the positive case is a male, 73 years old, Macao resident, and a crew member of Hong Kong-Macao cargo ship. His relevant itinerary is now announced as follows:

The patient went to work from 7 to 9 August, and his NATs were negative every day from 4 to 8 August. At 17:00 on 9 August, he took bus No. 6B from Ponte e Horta to Conde de São Januário General Hospital for nucleic acid testing. Later, he took bus No. H1 and transferred to bus No. 2 at Rua do Campo, then got off at Ponte e Horta stop and walked home; he then left home at about 20:30 and walked to work on the Hong Kong-Macao cargo ship at Pier A2 of Inner Harbour No. 6. In the early morning of today (10 August), it was confirmed that the result of his NAT was positive.

In consideration that the risk of transmission cannot be ruled out in the areas where the patient lives and works in Macao, his place of residence: Edf. Mayfair Court on Rua de Francisco António, No. 121-129, has been listed as a Red Code zone; and services at his workplace (Pier A2 of Inner Harbour No. 6) have been suspended at once, and will only re-open after thorough cleansing and disinfection; besides, the Inner Harbour No. 6A and 6B next to it have been listed as Yellow Code zones. The Macao Health Code of workers at the above-mentioned locations will also be changed to a yellow code, and the NAT arrangements for the persons concerned will be announced in due course.