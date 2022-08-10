The Sports Bureau announces the postponement arrangement of the redemption of prizes and the usage of sport vouchers of The Points Award Scheme for Sport Easy Members

MACAU, August 10 - As The Points Award Scheme for Sport Easy Members is being affected due to the suspension of sport facilities, both the redemption of prizes and the usage of sports vouchers will be extended to 31 August 2022. The details of the arrangements are as follows:

Due to the temporarily closed of the Sports Easy Service Center from 19 June 2022, the Sport Easy members who are unable to redeem points for prizes within the period of validity (from 19 to 30 June 2022), can redeem points for prizes from today to 31 August 2022 from 16:00 to 20:00, in person or authorizing an individual (by bringing along a letter of authorization , a copy of the membership card of the member and a copy of the identification card of the authorized individual) at the Sports Easy Service Center of Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion to register for the redemption.

Owing to the suspension of sports facilities from 19 June 2022, the sports vouchers which are valid from 19 to 30 June 2022 will be extended to 31 August 2022 while no formalities are required.

For more information about the Prize redemption, please visit Sports Bureau website https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/easy/bounsintro or call our hotline 2823 6363 for enquiry.