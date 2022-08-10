MACAU, August 10 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 23:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical Storm "Mulan" has moved away from Macao and the wind becoming moderate. SMG will cancel all Tropical Cyclone Warning between 00:00 to 02:00 tomorrow. It is expected that Macao will still be affected by the rainbands of "Mulan" tomorrow, with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, due to astronomical tide, there will be mild flooding within Inner Harbor area between 7am and 10am tomorrow.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.