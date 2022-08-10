Ellie’s Story: The Strength and Beauty of a Family Battling Cancer During Covid; Wayland, MA
The Room to Dream Foundation and NEDC team up to lift spirits of sisters and family in Wayland, MAWAYLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie is 7. Her younger sister Annie is now 5.
Both are beautiful, courageous young women with exceptional and loving parents. They are fighting a fight together for life and future.
Ellie has undergone a two-year treatment plan for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Jimmy Fund Clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
A truly beautiful and courageous child, Ellie is supported in this fight by the love of her younger sister Annie and her wonderful parents Leah and Doug Levine of Wayland, MA. Touched by her spirit, the community of Wayland and individuals around the world have rallied to support Ellie and her family, with hundreds of individuals from around the world reaching out to support Ellie’s GoFundMe campaign. Close family and friends have formed the Ellie Levine Love Circle community around which the community has rallied to assist the family.
Ellie’s GoFundMe campaign can be supported here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-ellie-levine?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
The Room to Dream Foundation committed to redesign and remodel Ellie and Annie’s room exactly as they would like it. Then Covid struck and the project was delayed.
David Muniz Supple CEO of New England Design and Construction and Room to Dream Foundation Board Member and their trade partners will volunteer their time and donate all materials this weekend to make this a reality. NEDC has been working on the planning and design for weeks and there will be a concerted effort this Friday through Sunday to execute the work and make this beautiful project a reality.
Ellie and Annie’s new connecting rooms will feature:
- Built in Bookshelves doubling as a ladder to the top of a bunk bed
- A swinging chair suspended from the ceiling
- A trap door between Ellie and Annie’s room, allowing them to be connected.
- A new layout allowing for easier access and an overall design which uplifts.
The Levine family had the following to say:
“This is fantastic!! We are so grateful for this opportunity and the girls are absolutely thrilled by the news! Dave, we very much look forward to meeting and working with you. Ellie has a lot of ideas to share - we have been repeatedly telling her that her room isn't suited for monkey bars in the ceiling, but it will be good to hear it from an expert!”
This is NEDC’s fifth project lead with the Room to Dream Foundation
Trade Partners Donating Time & Materials
Sasha Serduik from Weles Wood Flooring
Cirineu Silva – painting services
Victor Archila from VMA Electric
Renee MacMurray – mural paintings
Rob Ventura – demolition work
Essex Bay is supplying the custom bookshelf
California Closets is supplying the closet built-ins
Sherwin Williams – supplying the paint
Billy, Stafan’s contact, to donate the laptop
Pre-Covid coverage of this beautiful family and the upcoming project by the Boston Globe:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/globelocal/2019/09/04/wayland-rallies-around-family-waging-cancer-fight/6ZvtGSwcfF34tukS5YN7HI/story.html
The Project unveiling will be Sunday, August 14th at 4pm. (Local community and media are invited.)
9 Gray Birch Lane, Wayland MA
About the Participants:
David Muniz Supple. CEO of New England Design and Construction and Board Member of the Room to Dream Foundation. David is a graduate of Tufts University with a degree in Architecture. Professional Remodeling Organization New England. PRO – NE serves remodelers, full-service contractors, design-build firms, manufacturers and suppliers, distributors, subcontractors, vendors and service providers, and other professionals who support the professional remodeling industry. https://pro-ne.org/
New England Design and Construction (NEDC) is one of Boston’s leading Architectural Design Build firms specializing in sustainable home design. NEDC is a collaboration of bright, passionate, and creative individuals who firmly believe in the power of well-designed and constructed spaces to lift spirits. www.nedesignbuild.com
The mission of the Room to Dream Foundation is to create healing environments in hospitals, communities, and homes for children and adolescents who are facing chronic illnesses. As they recuperate and recover, our hope is that their renovated spaces will improve their quality of life, promote strength, imagination, self-worth, and aid in their recovery processes. www.roomtodreamfoundation.org
David Supple
New England Design & Construction
+1 617-708-0676
ryanm@nedesignbuild.com
