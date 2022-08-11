ECOlogical: First Range of igus Plain Bearings made from Regranulated Tribo-Plastics
The sustainable iglide ECO H, ECO P, ECO A180, and ECO G materials consist of regranulated material and thus conserve resourcesSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social transformation, responsibility for the environment, and changes in how we use plastics are getting a lot of attention in the industry. For customers interested in more sustainable designs for their moving applications, igus® now offers an exciting alternative: four new materials made from recycled plastic are available in the new product range iglide® ECO.
The motion plastics specialist igus develops and tests tribologically optimized high-performance plastics for moving applications: plain bearings, linear bearings, ball bearings, spherical bearings, energy chains, cables, 3D printing materials, and plastic-based low-cost robotics.
The advantages of tribo-polymers are clear. The materials are lightweight, low-maintenance, and require no additional lubrication throughout their service life. This is a huge advantage because, in Germany alone, more than a million metric tons of lubricating oil are sold yearly, and the majority end up in the environment. iglide plain bearing technology can reduce this pollution while increasing the application's service life. With the plain bearing product range made of ECO materials, igus starts earlier in the product life cycle and uses regranulation to produce new plain bearings.
Four iglide ECO materials that require no lubrication or maintenance
The new series consists of 97 to 100% regranulated iglide materials. To this end, sprue, a classic waste product in injection-molding production, can be used. The new plain bearing product range includes four materials that demonstrate their advantages in a wide variety of applications: iglide ECO H is exceptionally resistant to temperature and media and can therefore be used in highly corrosive and hot environments. iglide ECO P offers high mechanical strength with low moisture absorption and is ideal for outdoor use. The affordable iglide ECO A180 material is suitable for price-sensitive applications, while iglide ECO G is extremely robust and versatile.
Fewer microplastic particles thanks to abrasion-resistant plastics
In 15,000 tribological tests per year, the new ECO series and the other 58 iglide materials prove their resistance to abrasion and wear. Less abrasion means less microplastic pollution and considerably longer service life. Like the entire product range of iglide plain bearings, all ECO materials are self-lubricating, and their service life can be calculated online.
Learn more about igus' commitment to sustainability here: https://www.igus.com/info/sustainability
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
