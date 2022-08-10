PM SOGAVARE CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE ON HIS UNOPPOSED RE-ELECTION TRIUMPH

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare formally congratulates Hon. James Marape on his resounding victory in being elected unopposed as the ninth Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

In his formal congratulatory note dated 10th August, Prime Minister Sogavare told the Tari-Pori MP, “to be elected unopposed to the Prime Minister’s role is unprecedented.”

“It signifies that the people and the elected Members of Parliament of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea have embraced your leadership, your vision and the policy direction you espoused for Papua New Guinea’s future,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

Prime Minister Sogavare restated his commitment to work with Prime Minister Marape to further strengthen the relation, cooperation and collaboration between the two countries especially in the areas of Education, trade, security, social and economic development, judiciary and investment as well as through the Melanesian Spear Head Group, Pacific Islands Forum and other regional and international bodies in which both countries are members.

PM Sogavare is determined to see the vibrant bond of friendship between Solomon Islands and PNG nurtured and expanded for the betterment of our countries and people.

“I wish you and your new government God’s blessing, every success, and good health as you begin your second term as the Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea,” Prime Minister Sogavare concluded.

-PM Press Sec