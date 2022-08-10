Cell Culture Market to Surpass USD $36.92 Billion | At A CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027

The global cell culture market is expected to reach $36,926.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global cell culture industry generated $16.10 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market -

Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and surge in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market. However, the high capital investment and lack of infrastructure of cell-based research hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for advanced technologies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Cell culture is a technique, which involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. Furthermore, the entire technique involves the use of tools, which are called as instruments. For instance, some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Moreover, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.

Similarly, other instruments such as petri dishes are used to hold growth medium, in which cells can be cultured; roller bottles are revolved slowly, which bathes the cells that are attached to the inner surface with medium. In addition, consumables such as media, sera, reagents, and others are also involved in the cell culture technique. For instance, sera serve as a source of growth and adhesion factors for the culture of cells in basal media. Moreover, cell culture instruments and consumables are used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and others.

The growth of the cell culture market is driven by various factors which include surge in prevalence of cancer, and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. In addition, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include, surge in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research related funding. Furthermore, surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high investment related to cell culture business restricts the growth of the cell culture market. Conversely, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cell culture market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the demand for cell culture products to understand the disease and develop therapeutic interventions.

Moreover, cell culture offers an opportunity to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level and target pathogenic processes. This has increased the demand for cell culture products.

The consumables segment held the largest share

By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cell culture market. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, due to the repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. The report includes an analysis of the instruments segment.

The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment dominated the market

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cell culture market, due to advancement in technologies to develop and culture tissue from cells and increasing advances in biotechnology and its implementation in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, the cancer research segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as cell culture could help in elimination of poor drug candidates and identification of physiologically relevant targets.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to easy availability of cell culture instruments and consumables with presence of the majority of key players and rise in cancer-related research. However, the global cell culture market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of cell culture techniques, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

Major market players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories

