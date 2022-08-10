Submit Release
MINDFREE Presents New Video For “Sky Blue,” based on Jack Kerouac Novel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD-- Out of Southern California, MindFree is a hard rocking quartet that delivers cutting-edge sounds with a touch of classicism.
Drawing from their literary roots, their new single “Sky Blue” has an animated video by Omar Montoya and is directed by MindFree’s vocalist and guitarist Mark Abbruzzese. As a professor of anthropology, Abbruzzese has an informed view of society. As such, he wrote “Sky Blue” as a tribute to an important era of cultural change, as depicted in the 1957 novel “On The Road” by Jack Kerouac.

“The book has been called the first classic American Road Trip,” says Abbruzzese. “The Beat Poets initialized the post-WW2 Pop Culture quest for finding yourself, deviating from the norm, and creativity. This led to the Hippy Generation and the rest to follow.”
The song and the video for “Sky Blue” depict the characters Sal Paradise and Dean Moriarty, as they head on the road in a quest for meaning. Abbruzzese directed the video with specific instructions to Montoya, as the main characters resist mainstream society’s efforts to turn them into tools of the capitalist system.
https://mindfreemusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/mindfreeband/
https://music.apple.com/us/album/mindfree/1586269043
https://soundcloud.com/mindfreerock
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ybZG6jASoFoYorAXb1bHm
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@mindfreeband/video/7129665220557032747
YouTube https://youtu.be/-z01zadl3Yc
Bandcamp - https://mindfreerock.bandcamp.com/releases

For reviews and interviews, please contact Keith Walsh at walshkeith123@gmail.com



Mena Ezzat
Naqada Music Management
+20 1117179758
info@naqada.org

