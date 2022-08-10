Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Milling and Paving I-295 from Cumberland to Warwick

Project to resurface more than 40 miles of highway as part of a nearly $500 million investment in paving in the next five years

Starting Sunday night, August 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. Both northbound and southbound directions of travel will be resurfaced, representing more than 40 miles of Interstate highway. The project is among the first in a series of projects that will invest $92 million in paving this year – using the latest, most durable asphalt mixes – and $492 million over the next five years thanks to the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Work will take place during evening and overnight hours when traffic volumes are low, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday-Friday nights. There will be lane closures, brief ramp closures and minor delays during these hours. Some daytime work may be needed during off-peak hours. Drivers can expect uneven and milled surfaces.

The project will be done in two phases, working from north to south. The first phase will resurface the highway from the Massachusetts state line to the Route 44 (Exit 12) interchange. The second phase will repave I-295 from Route 44 to I-95. In each phase RIDOT will resurface both directions of the highway before moving on to the next phase. Additionally, RIDOT will focus on paving the mainline of the highway to complete it as quickly as possible and follow up next spring with paving of all the highway's on and off-ramps.

The pavement mixes RIDOT uses today are far more durable and include modified polymer additives that will significantly extend the service life of the new pavement. In addition to providing a smoother and long-lasting riding surface for drivers, the more durable pavement reduces the frequency of future paving projects, saving millions of dollars and conserving resources including petroleum products that are used in asphalt.

The $36 million project also includes resurfacing two small sections of deteriorated pavement on I-95 in Pawtucket from Lonsdale Avenue to Walcott Street.

The entire project, which also includes stormwater improvements, wraps up in summer 2024.

I-295 carries approximately 50,000 vehicles per day. The section of I-95 in Pawtucket carries about 110,000 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This resurfacing project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.