Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Mifflin and Juniata Counties

​Clearfield, PA – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair next week that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Mifflin County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

Available positions include: CDL Operator, Stock Clerk, Custodial Worker, Winter Dispatcher, Tradesman Helper, Semi-Skilled Laborer, Welder, Winter Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic, Winter Automotive Mechanic. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment in Mifflin County Maintenance and Juniata County Maintenance.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and driver skills tests for CDL Operators, so please bring two forms of ID.

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the location below:

Mifflin & Juniata County Maintenance Office

Date: August 16, 2022

Location: 4373 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown

