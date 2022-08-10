Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,619 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Mifflin and Juniata Counties

Clearfield, PA – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair next week that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Mifflin County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

Available positions include: CDL Operator, Stock Clerk, Custodial Worker, Winter Dispatcher, Tradesman Helper, Semi-Skilled Laborer, Welder, Winter Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic, Winter Automotive Mechanic. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment in Mifflin County Maintenance and Juniata County Maintenance.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and driver skills tests for CDL Operators, so please bring two forms of ID.

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the location below:

           Mifflin & Juniata County Maintenance Office

Date: August 16, 2022

Location: 4373 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #


You just read:

Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Mifflin and Juniata Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.