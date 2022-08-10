Submit Release
Route 30 Ardmore Boulevard Intermittent Traffic Stoppages Friday in Forest Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent traffic stoppages on eastbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County will occur Friday, August 12 weather permitting.
 
Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Ardmore Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Filmore Road and Berkley Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday as crews work to deliver and set a box culvert.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

The $13.73 million improvement project on connecting Routes 8 and 30 between Brinton Road in Wilkinsburg Borough and Yost Boulevard in Forest Hills Borough includes the replacement of three culverts requiring traffic crossovers, paving operations, ADA curb ramp installation, drainage improvements, signing and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction. The overall project is expected to conclude in summer of 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

