PennDOT Places Speed Display Board on Route 255 in Elk County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 255 in the City of St. Marys, Elk County, yesterday. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Fernwood and Taft roads. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this section of Route 255 is 55 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for approximately four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 55 percent of crashes in Centre County in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

