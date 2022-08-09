HANUTI promotes consumption of ethnic minority farm produce

VIETNAM, August 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Hạt Dưỡng World JSC (HANUTI) has focused on processing quality products under the One Commune, One Product Programme (OCOP) to have stable consumption for agricultural products of ethnic minorities.

HANUTI, with its factory in Yên Hạ Village, Hải Bối Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, is an enterprise specialising in processing fruit into syrups with the brand name "Giọt lành" and many kinds of nuts into cereal powder under the brand name "Hạt dưỡng," including peanuts, soybeans, black beans, green beans, glutinous corn, white sesame and black sesame.

Phạm Thị Bích Thủy, co-founder and head of the HANUTI Sales Department, said: "To develop the raw material regions, HANUTI has associated with ethnic minorities in the northern mountainous provinces, and farmers cultivating according to traditional methods that have no or very little use of pesticides and chemical fertiliser."

The products are consumed under contracts signed by HANUTI, the farmers and the people's committees of the communes in raw material regions.

Purchasing agricultural products is implemented under a floor price mechanism. When the market price is lower than the floor price, HANUTI still buys agricultural products at the floor price, ensuring farmer profits. When the market price rises above the floor price, HANUTI buys according to the market price.

With that mechanism, HANUTI has developed many raw material regions. They include organic raw materials for local nuts in Cao Bằng Province; mulberry in Quảng Ninh and Thái Bình provinces; apricots in Bắc Kạn Province; plums in Sơn La Province; and dracontomelon in Hà Nam Province.

Production cooperation has brought dual benefits, helping the business have a stable supply of raw materials and creating a stable livelihood for ethnic minorities.

This method of linking production and consumption has created good products, which are strictly controlled in terms of quality before being released to the market. — VNS