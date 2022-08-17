Submit Release
Chuck Mooty, Minnesota Business Hall of Fame Inductee, Joins Ōmcare Board of Directors

Esteemed business leader, Chuck Mooty, joins the Board of Directors for innovative home health technology.

As Ōmcare prepares for its commercial rollout of the Ōmcare Home Health Hub®, Chuck's experience and laser-focused mindset will be instrumental for our national growth strategy.
— Lisa Lavin
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ōmcare announced that Chuck Mooty has joined their Board of Directors. Recently, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee for his many successes and thoughtful leadership throughout his career.

Within a six-year window, Mooty was the CEO and Chairman of four major Minnesota organizations. He led the rejuvenation of the Dairy Queen system, re-opened and rebranded the Faribault Woolen Mill, stewarded Fairview Health Services during a period of crisis and completely reinvigorated Jostens Inc.

Clearly, Mooty has a track record of helping companies thrive.

“Chuck is renowned for possessing the strategic insight and business acumen to parachute into any business and fashion a strategy for growth and optimization. As Ōmcare prepares for its commercial rollout of the Ōmcare Home Health Hub®, Chuck’s experience and laser-focused mindset will be instrumental for our national growth strategy,” said Lisa Lavin, Ōmcare CEO.

Mooty is enthusiastic to join a group of innovators who make home the site of care.

“I am truly excited to join Lisa and the entire Board of Ōmcare at this pivotal time of bringing innovative technology for medical care into the home” said Mooty. “As our world continues to age and our healthcare workforce continues to decline, technology must be able to meet this challenge and I believe that Ōmcare is perfectly positioned to lead in the innovative care delivery with safe and accurate medications within the home.”

Ōmcare aims to bring care into the home by extending the reach of caregivers and improve medication adherence and outcomes through its Ōmcare Home Health Hub®, which gives caregivers of all types – from physicians and pharmacists to home care providers or family members – the ability to provide remote care and confirm compliance with medication treatment plans from anywhere.

Ōmcare is currently wrapping up a successful pilot with Ecumen Senior Care and Thrifty White Pharmacy and will move into full commercialization later this year.

