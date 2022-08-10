Cell Therapy Market Share, Significant Growth, New business Challenges, Top Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2027

The global cell therapy market is expected to reach $48,115.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global cell therapy industry was estimated at $7.75 Billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $48.11 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Covid-19 scenario -

Covid-19 has made biopharmaceutical reformers across the world come forward in regards to the human response to the pandemic which, in turn, has impacted the global cell therapy market positively. Also, several biotech organizations have started taking the very initiative to examine the virus’s genome so that they can come up with a sustainable vaccine.

At the same time, the use of cell therapy has become quite predominant in the development of several regenerative medicines.

Nonetheless, during the first phase of the lockdown, most clinics across the globe stopped undertaking new cases of stem cell therapy, organ transplants, and other treatments for the next few months which, in turn, hindered the market growth to some extent.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Technological advancements in the medical field, rise in number of cell therapies in clinical studies, and increase in adoption of regenerative medicines fuel the growth of the market for global cell therapy. On the other hand, high costs of the therapy impede the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to pave the way for numerous opportunities for the key players in the sector.

Cell therapy is a technology, which relies on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning ones. Cells mainly used for such advanced therapies are stem cells, owing to their ability to differentiate into specific cells required for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells. Moreover, cell therapy finds its application in development of regenerative medicines, which is a multidisciplinary area aimed at maintenance, improvement, or restoration of cells, tissues, or organ functioning, using methods mainly related to cell therapy.

Development of cell banking facilities, coupled with expansion of production, characterization, and storage of cells have improved volumetric capabilities of the cell therapy market. This has further resulted in increase in revenue generation for non-stem and stem cell therapies across the globe. High adoption of regenerative medicine along with the advent of novel technologies and platforms boost the market growth.

Almost every nation is dealing with the outbreak. Most markets are dropping down, owing to the outbreak, including the cell therapy market. The cell therapy market is negatively impacted by the pandemic as most countries adopted lockdown to combat the pandemic. In addition, most of the clinics across the globe have stopped undertaking new cases of stem cell therapy, organ transplant and other treatment for next few months, till the condition seems to be under control.

Chronic diseases and conditions are on the rise across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence have risen by 57% in 2020. Emerging markets would be the hardest hit, as population growth is anticipated to be most significant in developing nations.

Furthermore, increase in demand for healthcare systems, owing to chronic diseases has become a major concern. Therefore, healthcare expenditures greatly increase, with each additional chronic condition having greater specialist physician access, emergency department presentations, and hospital admissions.

The stem cell segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on cell type, the stem cell segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global cell therapy market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the forecast period. Increase in awareness regarding storage of stem cells have a positive effect on the market. Also, the number of stem cell banks is increasing in the developing nations. These factors fuel the growth of the segment.

Key players in the industry-

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

NuVasive, Inc.

Cells for cells

Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc.

Medipost Co., Ltd.

HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l.

Mesoblast Ltd.

