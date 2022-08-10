Sterilization Technologies Market See A Big Move with CAGR of 5.9% - 2030

Sterilization Technologies Markett

Sterilization technologies market size was valued at $7,200.53 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,782.65 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of surgeries and prevalence of various diseases, rise in number of hospital acquired infections, and growth in demand of sterilization in food & beverage industry propel the growth of the sterilization technologies market.

The global sterilization technologies industry was pegged at $7.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in number of hospital-acquired infections, growth in the geriatric population, expansion of the processed food & beverage market, and increase in adoption of sterilization technologies in medical and cosmetic industries drive the growth of the global sterilization technologies market. However, increase in regulatory pressures, high installation and utility costs associated with sterilization technologies, and introduction of disposable devices, such as syringes, bandages, sutures, and gowns, impede the market growth. On the contrary, R&D activities by key leading players and continuous advancements in the medical device industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market include, increase in rate of infections, rapid growth of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, increase in medical procedures, and advancement of technology in the sterilization market. Infectious diseases, such as AIDS and innovation of medicines and initiatives taken by the government are also considered as primary drivers for the growth of the sterilization technologies market.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact the growth of the global sterilization technologies market positively. The rapid spread of COVID-19 boosted the demand for sterilization equipment and services due to rise in cases of HAIs in hospital settings.

The rise in healthcare expenditure due to the Covid-19 outbreak and increase in number of temporary hospitals are propelling the growth of the market.

Factors such as rise in demand for hospital beds and intensive care units (ICUs), the expansion of isolation facilities, and increased consumer awareness of sterilizing products and services for medical devices and single-use products have all fuelled sterilization products and service demand.

The sterilization technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into chemical and gas sterilization, filtration sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization, and thermal sterilization. Chemical and gas sterilization is further divided into ethylene oxide, formaldehyde, and others. Filtration sterilization is further divided into liquid and air & gas. Ionizing radiation sterilization is classified as gamma radiation, electron beam radiation, and others. Thermal sterilization is further classified as autoclaving, distillation, pasteurization, retorting and others.

List of Key Players Profiled:

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

Belimed AG

Getinge Group

Nordion Inc.

Noxilizer, Inc.

Sterile Technologies Inc.

Steris Plc.

The 3M Company

Stryker Corporation

