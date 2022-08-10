mHealth Market is Expected to Gain Market Growth at a Potential Rate of 35.18% by 2029: Future Prospects & Growth Status

Global Mobile Health (mhealth) Market

Mobile health (mhealth) market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 35.18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029 and would reach an estimated value of 230.33 billion by the end of the forecast period. Increased penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other similar devices, rising technological advancements in internet connectivity to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, and rising prevalence of chronic and other infectious diseases are the major factors driving the mHealth market's growth.

mHealth Market Scenario

MHealth is defined as a diverse branch of eHealth that deals with patient data collection. This patient-related data is gathered using wireless electronic devices such as mobile phones, wearable devices, and other mHealth devices. Furthermore, using a mHealth application, the collected patient data is stored on a remote cloud.

The number of internet applications in healthcare has grown exponentially in recent years. The internet has connected all points in healthcare administration/services, resulting in the creation of a separate network for healthcare known as the Internet of Things (IoT). Healthcare professionals can deliver health information to consumers more conveniently, in less time, and at a lower cost with the help of the internet.

The Key Companies Profiled in the mHealth Market are : Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies Inc. (US), AliveCor India (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, a Philips Company (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Withings (France), iHealth Labs, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among other domestic and global players.

Global mHealth Market Scope And Market Size:

The mobile health (mhealth) market is segmented on the basis of product and service, mHealth apps, medical apps and mHealth services.

Product and Service

Connected medical devices

Other connected medical devices

M health apps

Healthcare apps

Medication management apps

Medical apps

Medical reference apps

Continuing medical education apps

Patient management and monitoring apps

Communication and consulting apps

Mhealth services

Remote monitoring services

Diagnosis and consultation services

Treatment services

Healthcare system strengthening services

Fitness and wellness services

Prevention services

Mobile health (mhealth) Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in the adoption of health apps

Increased adoption of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic and infectious diseases is propelling market growth forward. One of the major factors driving the growth of the mHealth market is the advancement of advanced mobile solutions

Increasing patient centric emphasis and healthcare delivery

Increased emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, combined with a focus on cost containment in the healthcare sector, will create even more lucrative market growth opportunities.

Opportunities

.The rise in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, the integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, technological innovations, and favourable government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the mHealth market. Furthermore, the affordability of smartphones and the increased adoption of mHealth among medical professionals drive the growth of the mobile health market.

Regional Outlook of Global mHealth Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on mHealth provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on mHealth market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Crucial Insights in mHealth Market Research Report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of - market growth.

Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.

Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the global market along with the key countries.

A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

New project investment feasibility analysis of mHealth industry.

Key market trends impacting the growth of the Global mHealth Industry.

Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global mHealth market.

Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global mHealth market.

Stay up-to-date about the whole market and light holistic view of the market.

Experience detail information from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Research Methodology : Global mHealth Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global mHealth Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of mHealth Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global mHealth Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America mHealth Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe mHealth Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific mHealth Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa mHealth Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America mHealth Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global mHealth Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global mHealth Market Segment by Applications

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is mHealth market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for mHealth near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global mHealth market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

