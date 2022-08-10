Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market To Surpass USD 3.4 billion by 2030

Nuclear Medicine Equipmentt

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owing to the increase in the prevalence of individuals suffering from cancer & chronic diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and growth in awareness among the population toward the benefits of nuclear medicine equipment across the world drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Nuclear medicine equipment including PET/CT and SPECT scans are utilized for collect radiation from small radioisotopes that reside into the body. This equipment thus helps in carrying out diagnosis of diseases and analyze the treatment response to the patient. The crucial factors driving the growth of the market include advent of advanced equipment, surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, increase in investment in modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, and radiotracers developments.

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases, rise in awareness regarding efficacy of nuclear medicine equipment for early diagnosis of different type of cancers, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. However, high cost and lack of availability of efficient data and evidence regarding nuclear medicine equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments to promote research and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in conventional nuclear imaging procedures in electric surgery for cardiovascular diseases and the diagnosis of different types of cancers. This led to reduced demand for various types of equipment such as SPECT.

Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the world postponed the non-elective surgeries during the pandemic to focus on treatment of huge number of patients infected with coronavirus. This consequently, reduced the demand for nuclear medicine equipment.

Leading Market Players

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bozlu Holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

