Empathable Offers Scholarship for Women in Memory of Friend, Sahara Hope

The Sahara Hope Scholarship for Women Empowered to Change the World offers $2,000 to the first-place winner – and more.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The passionate and devoted team at Empathable is pleased to announce a brand-new scholarship for women called the Sahara Hope Scholarship for Women Empowered to Change the World Empathable, an award-winning organization that creates science-based, immersive experiences that improve empathy across corporate America, namely Fortune 500 companies. The company’s services are designed to draw on robust evidence that immersion is important for evoking emotion and curiosity – something Empathable says is missing in many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.In the organization’s most recent news, Empathable is offering an exciting new scholarship for women, the Sahara Hope Scholarship for Women Empowered to Change the World. The scholarship is meant to commemorate the life of the company’s friend, Sahara Hope, who was shot and killed on March 22nd, 2021, three days after her 23rd birthday.“While it is important to understand what happened, Sahara’s life will not be defined by this act of violence,” says Marketing Director of Empathable and Sahara’s friend, Dillon Hill. “Instead, she is remembered for the many lives she touched in her young life, and how many more people she will continue to inspire and impact through her legacy.”The Sahara Hope Scholarship for Women Empowered to Change the World is available to women who fit the following criteria:• Women who are currently admitted/enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited university• A cumulative GPA (at the most recent education level) of 3.0• Currently reside in the United States• Consideration will be given to applicants impacted by domestic violence• Consideration will be given to applicants with an education/career in sexual health• Consideration will be given to academic achievement, financial need, and the student’s community service recordWinners, who are selected by the Empathable team, can be awarded the following:• A minimum of $2,000 will be disbursed toward education expenses for a first-place winner• A minimum of $500 will be disbursed toward education expenses for a second-place winner• Donations will be accepted throughout the application period and will be distributed amongst the winnersFor more information about Empathable, to apply for the scholarship, or to donate, please visit https://empathable.com/sahara-hope-scholarship-women-empowered-to-change-the-world/ About EmpathableEmpathable is a human resources development organization that utilises first-person point-of-view empathy training for business experiences. According to the company, by being curious – and understanding that we don’t know everything about everyone – we build the active listening skills needed by leaders and teams to have successful collaborative outcomes. Ultimately, we normalize the experience of emotion, and make emotional learning easy and enjoyable.The company has worked with numerous Fortune 500 clients since its inception, including Cisco, Museum of Science, Northeastern University, Dartmouth, Ford|Fund, Harvard Diversity Inclusion & Belonging, and many more.