Cansoft Technologies has announced that they have collaborated with Joseph Jawhari, owner of Pink Lime Hair Salon to create a hair product selling platform.CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chic Chérie: A Brand New Website For Hair Care Products
Cansoft Technologies, a brand enablement platform that provides technology and solutions for influencers, business owners, marketers, and publishers, has today announced that the company has collaborated with Joseph Jawhari, a well-known hair specialist and owner of Pink Lime Hair Salon. Their brand new e-commerce website (Chic Chérie) will provide salon-quality hair products online for every Canadian.
Who Is Joseph Jawhari?
Joseph began working at a hair salon in Lebanon when he was just 8 years old. He recognized then that hair and people are two things he enjoys being around. Joseph left school at the age of 12 to follow his dream. He collaborated with some of the world's top talents and picked up a lot from each one of them.
In 1977, he relocated to Canada and opened up his first salon, The Principal Looks. He recognized he wanted a more unique and down-to-earth yet sophisticated atmosphere. Pink Lime was created in 1984 as a second hair salon. This grew incredibly popular, and there was no alternative but to expand into Calgary in 1995 before branching out to Vancouver in 1997 alongside Lina his wife.
Chic Chérie
Chic Chérie is Joseph's way to share his expertise with people who are not in Vancouver. He wants to allow Canadians to have access to salon-quality products and to help them by sharing information about how to have a proper hair care routine. They are enthusiastic about the beauty industry and providing exceptional service to their clients.
They operate under the principles of efficiency, accuracy, and advancement. Their successful distribution methods, plentiful inventory levels, and dependable transport network system allow their clients to get all they require right away.
To learn more about Chic Chérie or their amazing salon-quality products, visit their website or contact them directly via email. They are a young and motivated company that is ready to answer any questions regarding their products.
