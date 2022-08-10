Daily limit increased to 16 fish at Anderson Meadow Reservoir due to reservoir being drained

Salt Lake City — The daily fishing limit increased to 16 fish at Anderson Meadow Reservoir on Tuesday, which will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish before equipment issues cause the lake to drain.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more fish at the reservoir in Beaver County. Currently, the reservoir has a broken gate in the dam that is stuck in a partially open position, which will result in the eventual draining of the reservoir. The gate can't be repaired until the reservoir completely drains.

"This increased fish limit will provide anglers with the opportunity to harvest more fish in advance of the reservoir being drained," DWR Southern Region Aquatics Manager Richard Hepworth said. "We want anglers to be able to enjoy and eat the fish before they potentially die when the water drains out of the reservoir, so be sure to come and catch the daily limit before that happens."

You can catch brook, rainbow and tiger trout at this popular fishing spot. The previous daily limit was four trout. The DWR will restock the reservoir with fish once the dam repairs are completed.

The increased daily fish limit became effective Aug. 9 and will stay in place until Dec. 31, 2022. All other rules established in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.