WVDOT is hiring NOW in Monongalia County! Dual hiring event planned!

WVDMV Human Resources Manager Monica Price said the WVDMV is looking to hire two Transportation DMV Agents to work in the Morgantown Regional Office.

WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, and excellent chances for advancement.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Applicants should bring a valid drivers license to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.

Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 634 have been hired. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​

