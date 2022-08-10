Europe POCT Device Market Registered at CAGR of 9.3% Till 2029 : Details of SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Europe Point of Care Testing (POCT) Device Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the point of care testing (POCT) device market growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and would reach to an estimated value of 7.20 billion by the forecast period of 2022 to 2029..

POCT Device Market Scenario

A point-of-care testing (POCT) diagnostic device is a device that is used to collect specific clinical data from patients in a clinical setting. As infection identification leads to decreased antibiotic intake, fewer laboratory tests for patients, and lower treatment costs, point-of-care testing (POCT) is rapidly emerging into a preferred test option. This is not only beneficial to patients, but it is also beneficial to hospitals, settings with restricted resources

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is the increase in funding from various sources around the world. Increased demand for point-of-care tests due to divisions such as operating rooms, cath labs, ICU, emergency room, and neonatal intensive care units, among others, in order to deliver effective and speedy patient treatment accelerates the point-of-care testing (POCT) market expansion.

The surge in demand for home healthcare is driving manufacturers to develop user-friendly portable devices, and the introduction of smartphone-based healthcare solutions, digital technologies, and embedded vision-based solutions are all having an impact on the point-of-care testing (POCT) market. Furthermore, the growing importance of point-of-care diagnostics in environmental monitoring and public health, as well as the growing number of CLIA-waived point of care tests, technological advancements, and an increase in healthcare expenditure, all has a positive impact on the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

The Key Companies Profiled in the POCT Device Market are : Abbott., Abaxis, PTS Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The Menarini Group, Nova Biomedical, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., BD, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Danaher.,EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, Siemens, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Shubh Surgical & Pharmaceuticals and Sarita Surgical Works among other domestic players.

Europe POCT Device Market Scope And Market Size:

Europe point of care testing (POCT) device market is segmented on the basis of product type, prescription mode, distribution channel and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insight s to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the Europe point of care testing (POCT) device market is segmented into blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

On the basis of prescription mode, the Europe point of care testing (POCT) device market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe point of care testing (POCT) device market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of end users, the Europe point of care testing (POCT) device market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory. Hospital segment is further categorized into emergency department High product costs, pricing pressure due to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints, and strict regulatory rules are projected to hinder the expansion of the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Key Points of Europe POCT Device Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the POCT Device Market.

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the Europe POCT Device market and offers solutions.

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of POCT Device market..

Regional Outlook of Europe POCT Device Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on POCT Device provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on POCT Device market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Crucial Insights in Europe POCT Device Market Research Report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of - market growth.

Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.

Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the Europe market along with the key countries.

A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

New project investment feasibility analysis of POCT Device industry.

Key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe POCT Device Industry.

Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Europe POCT Device market.

Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe POCT Device market.

Research Methodology : Europe POCT Device Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Competitive Landscape and Point of Care Testing (POCT) Device Market Share Analysis:

The point of care testing (POCT) device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to point of care testing (POCT) device market.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Europe POCT Device Market:

