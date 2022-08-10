President Signs PACT Act Expanding Veterans’ Health Care and Benefits

August 10, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden signed into law today new legislation that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Known as the PACT Act, the legislation empowers the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide much-needed benefits and care to millions of Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances and other military environmental hazards while fighting for our country.

“The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “It will also bring generations of Veterans into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board. As President Biden announced at the bill signing, we are making all 23 presumptive conditions in the PACT Act eligible for benefits effective today, Aug. 10.”

The PACT Act will:

Empower VA to deliver benefits to Veterans living with more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions and to their survivors;

Make generations of Veterans eligible for VA health care, while increasing care for many more;

Ensure that every enrolled Veteran receives an initial toxic exposure screening at VA and follow-up screening at least every five years;

Increase VA research on toxic exposure;

Give VA tools to hire and retain employees and modernize over 30 facilities; and

Solidify VA’s new, expedited process for establishing presumptions of service connection for toxic exposure-related conditions.

Learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.