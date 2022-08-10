PineTales Launches the Sedona Vortex Pillow - The Ultimate Sedona Souvenir
The designer pillow brand, unveiled their Sedona vortex pillow, which includes a 7 chakra crystal set so visitors can bring the magic of Sedona home with them.
A Sedona Souvenir like no other”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year roughly 4 million people travel to Sedona, Arizona, to experience the powerful healing energy of the Sedona energy vortexes. The vortexes are swirling energy centers, possessing an abundance of healing energy that flows from the Earth. These locations are believed to hold unique metaphysical properties ideal for spiritual healing, meditation, and reflection. Visitors to Sedona’s vortexes, like the Bell Rock Vortex, report leaving these spots inspired, energized, and spiritually cleansed.
The brand, which is based in Arizona, has designed a one-of-a-kind pillow that provides all the same benefits as their designer buckwheat pillow but with extra special features for those looking for the perfect Sedona gift.
Unlike many novelty souvenirs found at Sedona gift shops, this Sedona souvenir is proudly made in Arizona and serves a purpose for years to come. The pillow’s organic buckwheat hulls enhance air circulation and maintain posture and spinal alignment. It is also fully adjustable for that just-right feel. Aptly called the Bell Rock Vortex pillow, their latest design features a cotton pillow case containing a topographic map of the Bell Rock Energy Vortex.
This original Sedona vortex pillow will allow travelers to continue their energy healing at home or on the road. The pillow is 10” x 14”, which is the perfect size for a functional travel pillow. It also comes with a 7 chakra crystal set which includes red onyx, amazonite, moss agate, blue apatite, white quartz, carnelian, egg yolk stone, and amethyst. Within the pillow, two pockets are built into the inner pillowcase to safely store crystals.
“A Sedona Souvenir like no other,” says PineTales CEO Patrick Auer. Patrick and the PineTales team have gone to great efforts to design and create the Bell Vortex pillow which is now available on their website, www.pinetales.com, as well as in selected Sedona gift shops.
Sedona has been called the “New Age Disneyland” as it attracts energy healers, crystal lovers, and psychics from around the world. Believed to be one of the most powerful locations in the world for psychic energy, visitors can now take a piece of this metaphysical magic home with them. PineTales Bell Rock Vortex Pillow has put a twist on traditional Sedona souvenirs and is now available for purchase.
About PineTales
PineTales is a family-owned and operated business specializing in buckwheat pillows, millet pillows, and meditation pillows. Based out of Phoenix, Arizona, the pillow brand is committed to manufacturing sleep and meditation products that are toxin, chemical, and cruelty-free. While dedicated to providing the world with best-in-class pillows, PineTales is making a difference through sustainable products and various climate projects. For more information or to shop their collection of designer buckwheat pillows, visit their website.
