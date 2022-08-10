Wolf Administration Investments in Communities and Businesses Highlighted During Walking Tour of Pittston in Luzerne County

Pittston, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver saw firsthand the impact of the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania’s communities during a walking tour in downtown Pittston. During the tour, Sec. Weaver spoke to community members and listened to the city’s plans for improvement.

“The Wolf Administration has worked hard to support and revitalize communities across the commonwealth, and it is wonderful to see the fruits of these efforts in Pittston,” said Sec. Weaver. “Through these revitalization investments, we continue to ensure Pennsylvania’s communities remain prosperous places for businesses and families to grow.”

Since Governor Tom Wolf first took office in January 2015, DCED has invested more than $9 million in Pittston through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) as well as other DCED funding such as the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, Multimodal Transportation Fund, Neighborhood Assistance Program, and more. The two RACP projects funded during the Wolf Administration are:

Waterfront Condos – 30 market rate riverfront condos completed in 2017

Waterfront Warehouse Conversion – project converting Pittston’s largest building along the riverfront into multiuse space with plans to be completed this year

Sec. Weaver was joined on today’s walking tour by Mayor Michael Lombardo and other city, county, and state officials. Also visited on the downtown tour were:

Pittston Tomato Festival Stage – improvements were made to the stage through DCED funding

Pittston Community College Center – acquisition of this building, bringing a branch of the Luzerne County Community College to Pittston, was funded in part through DCED

Pittston Memorial Library – expansion of the public library through a park and amphitheater, complementing programming and activities held by the library, was funded in part through DCED

“The impact of investments by the Wolf Administration has been significant in continuing the revitalization efforts in downtown Pittston,” said Mayor Michael Lombardo. “In addition to the completion of two RACP projects, additional funds have come through various DCED programs. We are grateful for the governor’s investments in Pittston and confident that these investments will yield more growth and continue to make the city a great place to live, work and enjoy all that our community has to offer.”

Throughout the Wolf Administration, 56 projects in Luzerne County have been awarded nearly $69.5 million in RACP funding. The $2.5 million for Waterfront Condos project was announced in 2018 and funded from the 2018 RACP round. The $2.5 million for Waterfront Warehouse Conversion project was announced in 2017 and funded from the 2017 RACP round.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth

