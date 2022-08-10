Overhead Cranes Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

The global overhead cranes market size was worth USD 4,095 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 6,405 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overhead cranes , also called bridges or industrial cranes, are primarily used in factories to lift and shift heavy or bulky items. It comprises a single or double girder system that allows a trolley and hoist to move. The trolley can move from side to side, while the hoist can move up and down. Also, overhead cranes are often used in metal and mining, aerospace, auto, shipyard, and other industries.

The growth of the overhead cranes market is driven by the increase in demand for overhead cranes in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and warehouse and storage facilities. Also, many private companies and government agencies are investing in infrastructure projects like building roads, dams, bridges, railways, waterways, and other things. These projects require overhead cranes with high load capacities to lift and move heavy loads. So, there is more need for overhead cranes in these growing areas. Also, the work is done more precisely when overhead cranes are made with specialized tools based on what is needed. These will likely increase the need for overhead cranes during the forecast period.





Higher Time Optimization and Risen Real Estate Prices Propel the Demand for Overhead Cranes

The high costs of real estate and rents have promoted distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing facilities to focus on the optimization of space and time for various activities. The addition of cranes and hoists can offer a significant boost toward gaining maximum gains from floor-based transportation when compared to placement equipment like forklifts.

Overhead lifting cranes further allow higher stacking as they are integrated into ceilings, allowing more vertical space utilization and thereby optimizing the volumetric area of the storage facility. Additionally, the elimination of floor-based transportation reduces the industry floor's traffic. This, in turn, increases the overall time required for the movement of goods. Such factors are anticipated to drive the demand and growth of the overhead cranes market.





Increased Investments in Manufacturing Sector Provides Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Overhead Cranes Market

In many developing countries, the growth of end-use industries is influenced by low manufacturing costs and government policies that help them. Also, many companies are investing in domestic manufacturing in developing countries like India, Sri Lanka, and others. This will likely give small and new overhead crane manufacturers good chances to grow their businesses during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Growing Demand for Workplace Safety in Industrial Applications to Aid Growth





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global overhead cranes market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, China has the largest share of the overhead cranes market, followed by Japan. Due to their fast infrastructure development, countries like India, South Korea, Vietnam, and others have much room to grow. Also, the US-China trade war has resulted in various North American manufacturers shifting their production outside China. According to the American Chamber of Commerce, this is highly profitable for investors due to the abundance of the human workforce and low land prices. Countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others have high gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates and increased worker productivity. These things are expected to drive the growth of the overhead cranes market in Asia-Pacific .

Europe holds the second-highest share in the overhead cranes market and is projected to reach USD 1,340 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Europe is a hub for manufacturing overhead cranes. Four giant companies make up most of the market in Europe. In Europe, the need for overhead cranes is very consolidated, but the demand from China is lower, which helps the sales of local manufacturers. Also, companies are using partnerships and acquisitions to get a large share of the European overhead cranes market. For example, Konecranes Plc., a company based in Finland, bought about half of MHE-Demag, which makes overhead cranes worldwide. These things affect the growth of the overhead crane industry in Europe.

North America is the third largest region. The US is one of the biggest buyers of overhead cranes. It has a sophisticated sales and after-sales market with companies like Konecranes Inc., Gorbel Inc., American Equipment, Inc., and others. Since the trade war between the US and China, the growth of the automotive manufacturing industry has been slow. However, the growing focus on oil & gas extraction is expected to increase the demand for mobile cranes in both the US and Canada. According to a 2019 report by the Fraser Institute called Investment in Canadian and US Oil & Gas Sectors, the US oil & gas industry has increased production and capacity significantly. The market for overhead cranes is growing because North America's oil and gas industry is growing quickly.





Key Highlights

The global overhead cranes market was worth USD 4,095 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 6,405 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was worth USD 4,095 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 6,405 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030). By boom type, the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Single and Double Girders. The Single Girder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Single and Double Girders. The Single Girder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. By business type, the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftersales. The OEM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftersales. The OEM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. By end-user, the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Automotive, Shipyards, and Aerospace. Automotive is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

the global overhead cranes market is segmented into Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Automotive, Shipyards, and Aerospace. Automotive is the dominant segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. By region, the global overhead cranes market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the maximum market share.





List of Key Companies Profiled

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)

EMH Inc

GH Cranes & Components

Gorbel Cranes

Kito Corporation

Konecranes Plc

Ralf Teichmann GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co.Ltd.

Weihua Group





Global Overhead Cranes Market: Segmentation

By Boom Type

Single girder

Double girder

By Business Type

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By End-user

Automotive

Metal & Mining

Paper

Utility

Aerospace

Shipyards

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In April 2022 , Columbus McKinnon Engineered Products supplied Pfaff-silberblau BETA-EL4 series wire rope winches and associated wire rope pulley blocks to BF Engineering to enable flexible solar simulation height-adjustable irradiation of hydrogen-powered car or truck prototypes in a climate chamber.

, Columbus McKinnon Engineered Products supplied Pfaff-silberblau BETA-EL4 series wire rope winches and associated wire rope pulley blocks to BF Engineering to enable flexible solar simulation height-adjustable irradiation of hydrogen-powered car or truck prototypes in a climate chamber. In April 2022, in a record delivery time of just five months, TEICHMANN CRANES delivered a refurbished 45t x 40m container gantry crane to Belgium.





News Media

Infrastructure Development to Bolster the Demand for Tower Cranes Globally

ISO Tank Containers Market to Boom as the Demand for Crude Oil and Gas has Skyrocketed





