Surgical Navigation Systems Market To Hit $1,755.67 Million by 2030 with COVID-19 outbreak, Future Growth Report

Surgical navigation systems market size was valued at $940.68 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,755.67 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increases adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of orthopedic & ENT disorders drive the growth of the surgical navigation systems market.

According to the report, the global surgical navigation systems industry was estimated at $940.68 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgeries, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, numerous technological advancements, increase in incidence of ENT and neurosurgery-related disorders, and growth in knee replacement surgeries globally. However, high cost of these systems and stringent FDA rules are the major barriers that restrain the market growth.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and high prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer, strokes, and cerebrovascular diseases propel the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market. On the other hand, high cost of surgical navigation systems impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging Asia-Pacific economies, such as India, China, and others is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Surgical Navigation Systems Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in the number of elective surgeries across the world, which impacted the global surgical navigation systems market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

ENT navigation system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributed to the increase in prevalence of ENT-related disorders and rise in adoption of surgical navigation systems among ambulatory settings. Neurosurgery navigation system held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths share, owing to high adoption rate of navigation systems in neurosurgical procedures.

The surge in number of cardiac cases, neurological disorders, arthritis, and other kinds of health disorders have pulled the string for various kinds of laparoscopic, endoscopic, and keyhole surgeries that use surgical innovations and thus create a boom in surgical navigation systems market. Moreover, these surgeries cause fewer incision wounds, reduce blood loss, and short hospital stays, which makes them more compatible and economically viable.

North America garnered the highest share in 2020-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rise in consumer spending on the healthcare industry drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to huge patient population (leading to more surgeries and invasive procedures), increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Amplitude Surgical SA

Brainlab AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Intersect ENT

Karl StorzGmBH&Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

ScopisGmBH

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

