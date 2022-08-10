Biomarker Technologies Market to close to USD 93,487.04 million with CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period to 2029

Biomarker Technologies Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development, Global Industry, Key Players

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomarker Technologies Market

Biomarker refers to a biological characteristic that is measured and evaluated as a maker of pathological processes or normal biological or a response to a therapeutic intervention. Biomarkers are widely utilized in diagnosis of various diseases, such as infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, among others.

Patterns of gene expression are widely utilized to identify various diseases. Biomarkers are used in diagnosis of various diseases such as infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. The increase in prevalence of various diseases is rising the demand for biomarker technologies. Biomarkers are known to have the ability to diagnosis disease at early stage. Global biomarker technologies market was valued at USD 32,203.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93,487.04 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC (US), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), General Electric Company (US), Nexus-Dx (US), LifeSign LLC (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), among others.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market Scope and Market Size

The biomarker technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, profiling technology, test type, research area and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software/Informatics

On the basis of product, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into consumables, instruments, services, and software/informatics.

Profiling Technology

Chromatography

NGS

PCR

Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay

On the basis of profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into chromatography, NGS, PCR, mass spectrometry, immunoassay. Immunoassay is further sub segmented into ELISA, western blot and protein microarray.

Test Type

Liquid Biopsy

Solid Biopsy

On the basis of test type, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into liquid biopsy and solid biopsy. Liquid biopsy is further sub segmented into ddPCR, NGS, mass spectrometry, DHPLC and other technologies.

Research Area

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Other Research Areas

On the basis of research area, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. Metabolomics is further sub segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.

Application

Biomarker Identification

Validation and Development Research

Routine Biomarker-Based Tests

On the basis of application, the biomarker technologies market is segmented into biomarker identification, validation and development research, routine biomarker-based tests.

Biomarker Technologies Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biomarker technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, profiling technology, test type, research area and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biomarker technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biomarker technologies market because of the rise in geriatric population, and support from private and public organizations within the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in awareness related to early screening of cancer for better treatment in the region.

