Interactive Whiteboard Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.72 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.45%: Straits Research

The global interactive whiteboard market size was valued at 4.56 USD billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 8.72 USD billion. Europe has the largest share of the interactive whiteboard market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers can use Interactive Whiteboards in the classroom to project visuals from a computer onto an electric screen. Teachers can use the interactive whiteboard to show the entire class videos, presentations, and photographs.

Interactive whiteboards have become conventional chalkboards and whiteboards, which need to be cleaned after each usage. The interactive whiteboard eliminates the requirement for chalk or marker pens, reducing waste. Teachers can use a stylus to write on interactive whiteboards in addition to presenting graphics.





Growing Demand for Digital Classroom and Touch-Based Interactive Whiteboard Drives the Global Market

Interactive whiteboards create a rich communication climate that encourages instructor and student feedback. Laptops, mobile phones , projectors, tablets, and interactive whiteboards are all used in classrooms to promote student participation in the learning process. In addition to schools, many businesses use gamification in their training programs and meetings.

The interactive whiteboard market is booming as bright, touch-based gadgets become increasingly ubiquitous. It can connect to many devices directly or wirelessly, and you may quickly annotate data that will reflect on other devices. Meetings can run more smoothly and productively when content is provided directly from devices.





Integration of Artificial Intelligence Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a valuable technology in the interactive whiteboard market. Due to rapid technological improvements, businesses focus on innovation to provide diversity and new product features. To make classic interactive whiteboards more user-friendly many companies seek to integrate new technology. As a result, several businesses are focusing on integrating AI into IWBs to enhance user demand.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8.72 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.45% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Google, Microsoft, Hitachi Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Smart Technologies Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, BenQ, Cisco, Panasonic, and LG Display Key Market Opportunities The Technology Industry'S Substantial Growth Fuels The Interactive Whiteboard Market Key Market Drivers Demand for Digital Classrooms is Increasing



IWBs Industry is Growing as Bright and Touch-based Devices Become More Popular

Regional Analysis

An increasing acceptance of blended learning in colleges and schools has led to an increase in interactive whiteboards in educational settings, with Europe holding the highest proportion of the global interactive whiteboard market .

Furthermore, several multinational companies are pushing market expansion by providing superior technical features and interactive tools that assist teachers in generating curricula. Because of sophisticated alternative technologies such as interactive flat panel displays, portable projectors, and other interactive screens with enhanced capabilities at low maintenance costs, the interactive whiteboard market in North America is predicted to grow slowly.





Competitive Players

The global interactive whiteboard market’s key players are

Google

Microsoft, Hitachi Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Smart Technologies Inc,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

BenQ

Cisco

Panasonic

LG Display





Global Interactive Whiteboard Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

Infra‐Red Scanning

Electromagnetic

By End-User

Education

Corporate

Government

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-market/toc





Market News

April 2022 - Cisco Study: Employees say hybrid work makes them happier and more productive, but more needs to be done to make it more inclusive.

Cisco Study: Employees say hybrid work makes them happier and more productive, but more needs to be done to make it more inclusive. January 2022 - Panasonic India - a leading diversified technology company, launched a range of unique 4K resolution USB Camera solutions to enhance workplace communications and provide an experience of in-person video interactions.

- Panasonic India - a leading diversified technology company, launched a range of unique 4K resolution USB Camera solutions to enhance workplace communications and provide an experience of in-person video interactions. May 2022- LG Display Showcases Innovative OLED Technology at SID (Society for Information Display) 2022.





News Media

How Information Technology (IT) Is Going To Transform In Fourth Industrial Revolution

World’s Largest Technology Companies

This is Why Online Education is Better Than the Offline Model.

Interactive Whiteboards to Revolutionize Education Sector through Interactive Learning and Enhanced Student Engagement





