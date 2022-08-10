Syringes Market Global Report (2022-2027): Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global syringes market size reached US$ 16.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Industry Definition and Application:

A syringe is a medical device used to withdraw fluids and inject medication into the bloodstream through an intravenous (IV) or intramuscular ways. It consists of a needle attached to a hollow cylinder fitted with a sliding plunger. It also aids in handling various medical conditions, such as diabetes, hepatitis, infertility, psoriasis, allergies, arthritis, cancer, migraines, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and multiple sclerosis. At present, syringes are available in various shapes and sizes, including general, specialized, and disposable syringes.

Global Syringes Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as governments of several countries are promoting fast and safe vaccination to reduce the contamination. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing risk of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) cases are escalating the demand for disposable syringes that are ready-to-use and cost-effective. Besides this, a rising number of individuals undergoing surgical procedures, which is increasing the utilization of single-use syringes to deliver anesthetics. This, coupled with various initiatives undertaken by healthcare agencies, such as installing sharp containers in public places to manage the increased number of used syringes and encourage safe injection practices, is creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global Syringes Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Retractable Technologies Inc., Schott AG, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation and Thomas Scientific LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, material, usage, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• General Syringes

• Specialized Syringes

o Insulin Syringes

o Tuberculin Syringes

o Allergy Syringes

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Glass Syringes

• Polymer Syringes

Breakup by Usage:

• Disposable Syringes

o Conventional Syringes

o Safety Syringes

o Prefilled Syringes

• Reusable Syringes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Speciality Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

