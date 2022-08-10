Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth Strategies and Major Companies Analysis till 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

veterinary diagnostic imaging market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

GE

IDEXX

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Toshiba

Carestream Health

BCF Technology

Mindray

Hallmarq

Heska

Sedecal

Kaixin Electric

Chison

MinXray

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Livestock

Pets

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

