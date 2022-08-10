Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,554 in the last 365 days.

Broken Wings Book released Based on Child abuse and Sexual Trauma faced by the Author

Broken Wings

Broken Wings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pain that a mere 6 years old girl suffered and trauma she faced was huge. Yet she came out to be a strong woman and wrote her whole journey of healing from past in this book.

This book is a complete guide for someone who has lost their childhood to sexual abuse. It covers all the aspects of past trauma and ways one can heal from them.

The beginning chapters of the book will give you a bone chilling experience of the horrors that the victims face during the abuse. Then you will get to know how these victims drive their life away from negativity and cruise on the pure path of self-healing and self-loving.

Jenna Danielle is created based on her personality and experience. When Jenna realized that there are so many people who have gone through abuse and were trying to heal just like her, she decided to write her memoir to share her experience as a means to let others know they were not alone. The pain of abuse is difficult to talk about and understand as it never completely heals, and nobody ever forgets the experience.

So here is the link to purchase the book
https://www.amazon.co.uk/BROKEN-WINGS-SERGINE-TRAZILE/dp/1955302677

Sergine Trazile from New York was born in Haiti. After relocating to the United States, she pursued an AAS-Technology Medical program, followed by a BBA-Business Administration and an MBA-General Business Administration. Sergine, a victim of sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse from childhood, feels it is critical to speak openly and never remain silent about it.

For More Information regarding author and the book you can visit the website

Sergine Trazile
Book Writing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Broken Wings Book released Based on Child abuse and Sexual Trauma faced by the Author

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.