Broken Wings Book released Based on Child abuse and Sexual Trauma faced by the Author
EINPresswire.com/ -- The pain that a mere 6 years old girl suffered and trauma she faced was huge. Yet she came out to be a strong woman and wrote her whole journey of healing from past in this book.
This book is a complete guide for someone who has lost their childhood to sexual abuse. It covers all the aspects of past trauma and ways one can heal from them.
The beginning chapters of the book will give you a bone chilling experience of the horrors that the victims face during the abuse. Then you will get to know how these victims drive their life away from negativity and cruise on the pure path of self-healing and self-loving.
Jenna Danielle is created based on her personality and experience. When Jenna realized that there are so many people who have gone through abuse and were trying to heal just like her, she decided to write her memoir to share her experience as a means to let others know they were not alone. The pain of abuse is difficult to talk about and understand as it never completely heals, and nobody ever forgets the experience.
Sergine Trazile from New York was born in Haiti. After relocating to the United States, she pursued an AAS-Technology Medical program, followed by a BBA-Business Administration and an MBA-General Business Administration. Sergine, a victim of sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse from childhood, feels it is critical to speak openly and never remain silent about it.
Sergine Trazile
