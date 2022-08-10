Contrast Injection Lines Market to Hit USD 5459.4 Billion by 2028; Contrast Injection Lines Industry CAGR of 4.5% Between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Contrast Injection Lines Market finds that the increasing prevalence of Cancer and CVD & rising grants by government organizations are propelling the growth of the Contrast Injection Lines Market in recent years. In addition, the rising number of numerous radiological examination procedures because of the increasing patient pool is also fuelling Contrast Injection Lines Market growth. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 4,192.3 Billion in 2021.



The Global Contrast Injection Lines Market size is forecast to reach USD 5,459.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Contrast Injection Lines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (High-Pressure Contrast Injection Line, Low-Pressure Contrast Injection Line), by Material Type (Polyurethane, PVC, Coextruded Nylon/Urethane), by Application (CT Examination, MRI Examination, Angiography, X-Ray Examination), by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Contrast Injection Lines market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Contrast Injection Lines market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4,192.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,459.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Contrast Injection Lines market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

The Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases will Propel the Contrast Injection Lines Market

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 10 million deaths expected by 2020. The most common cancers in 2020 (in terms of new cases) were breast (2.26 million cases) and lung (2.26 million cases) (2.21 million cases) rectum and colon (1.93 million cases) prostate cancer (1.41 million cases) (non-melanoma) skin (1.20 million cases) stomach (1.09 million cases). Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), on the other hand, are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claiming the lives of an estimated 17.9 million people each year. Coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other heart and blood vessel disorders are all examples of CVDs. Contrast media injectors are used in diagnostic imaging to inject contrast material to improve image quality and patient safety.

Restraint:

High Cost of Contrast Media Injectors

Contrast media injectors are priced differently depending on the type of injector utilized. For example, CT injectors range in price from $30,000 to $40,000, whereas MRI injectors range from $35,000 to $40,000. Furthermore, contrast media have several adverse effects, including stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting (associated with barium sulphate contrast materials). Side effects of iodine-based contrast materials include headache, flushing, and mild skin rashes. Such side effects are also anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Contrast Injection Lines Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

The Asia Pacific dominates the global Contrast Injection Lines Market. Factors such as increasing R&D investment and rising geriatric population and cancer incident is expected to support region growth. Additionally, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in United States and Canada is expected to strengthen the regional market. Moreover, the increasing number of radiological examination and interventional procedures in the region is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Contrast Injection Lines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (High-Pressure Contrast Injection Line, Low-Pressure Contrast Injection Line), by Material Type (Polyurethane, PVC, Coextruded Nylon/Urethane), by Application (CT Examination, MRI Examination, Angiography, X-Ray Examination), by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ".

List of Prominent Players in the Contrast Injection Lines Market:

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Shenzhen Axwei Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Angio Dynamics (Navilyst Medical Inc.)

George Philips Medical Engineering PVT. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company



Recent Developments:

December 2021: A global collaboration for Gadopiclenol was announced by Guerbet and Bracco Imaging. The main object of this collaboration is to develop a mri contrast media injector.

December 2021: A strategic partnership between Qaelum NV and Ulrich GmbH & Co. K.G. happened in Ulm. The main agenda of the association was to merge the expertise of both organizations to provide support for hospitals and imaging networks.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Contrast Injection Lines Market?

How will the Contrast Injection Lines Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Contrast Injection Lines Market?

What is the Contrast Injection Lines market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Contrast Injection Lines Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Contrast Injection Lines Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type High-Pressure Contrast Injection Line Low-Pressure Contrast Injection Line

Material Type Polyurethane PVC Coextruded Nylon/Urethane Other Material Types

Application CT Examination MRI Examination Angiography X-Ray Examination Other Applications

End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Shenzhen Axwei Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

AngioDynamics (Navilyst Medical Inc.)

George Philips Medical Engineering PVT. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Top Companies in Contrast Injection Lines Market | Top Key Players Statistics, Market Insights, Comprehensive Analysis, Upcoming Opportunities.



Blog: