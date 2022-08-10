PennDOT Announces Open House Events to Provide Updates on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will provide updates on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor (Route 4034) during two open house events on August 24, 2022.

There will be virtual and face-to-face options for members of the public to visit to receive updates on the project, which includes upgrades to the pedestrian and bicycles amenities and addresses motorized traffic needs along the central portion of Bayfront Parkway, which includes Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street.

During the events, the public can view the information boards on project plans, including the pedestrian bridge at Holland Street, get updated on the proposed construction timeline and phases, read a summary of environmental aspects and studies, and talk with representatives from PennDOT and its design partner, ms consultants, inc., of Pittsburgh, PA.

An in-person open house will be held:

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Time: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Location: Erie-Western PA Port Authority building 1 Holland Street Erie, PA 16507

A virtual open house tour will be held:

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Location: Microsoft Teams Live

No RSVP is necessary to attend.

A link to the online option will also be available online at www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com, at www.penndot.pa.gov/BayfrontParkwayProject, and within the project Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group. The information boards displayed at both open houses will also be made available through the websites starting the day of the open house events. A short comment form will also be available at the face-to-face open house as well as at the links listed above.

Additional information on the project, including the environmental documents, earlier public meetings feedback and presentations, frequently asked questions, and public outreach efforts, continues to be available on the websites.

The public meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Tom McClelland, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at thmcclella@pa.gov or 814-678-7081.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

