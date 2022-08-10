Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,547 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Inspection Planned for the Next Week on NB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

08/10/2022

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge inspection is planned for next week on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County and the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County. 

Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed Monday, August 15 through Thursday, August 18.


The right (ramp) lane of northbound I-83 will be closed each day from approximately 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The exit to 2nd Street in the City of Harrisburg will remain open, as will three lanes of northbound traffic.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Bridge Inspection Planned for the Next Week on NB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.