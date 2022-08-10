West Virginia Division of Highways to host informational workshop on Corridor H, Wardensville to Virginia state line

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line.



The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a public informational workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Wardensville, to discuss the project.



The completion of Corridor H, long awaited but stalled for decades, has resumed thanks to Governor Jim Justice's Roads to Prosperity program. More than 120 miles of Corridor H is currently open to traffic, with about 30 miles left to complete.

Corridor H begins in Weston and travels across central West Virginia, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia. The highway is expected to open some of West Virginia’s most remote areas in Grant, Tucker, and Hardy counties to economic development, connect West Virginia’s highlands with eastern ports, speed travel times through the mountains and provide a smooth, safe highway for travelers and local residents.



The 6.8-mile section beginning in Wardensville will complete the easternmost section of the corridor in West Virginia. To date, more than $1.93 billion has been spent on the four-lane highway.



The public informational workshop will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the War Memorial Building, 190 Main Street, Wardnensville, West Virginia. Representatives from the WVDOH and FHWA will be on hard to provide updates on the project and answer questions. Project maps, proposed construction schedules and other materials will be available for public view.



Public comment is welcome on the project. Comments are due by Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, and may be submitted at the public informational workshop or sent to:



Travis Long, P.E., Director, Technical Support Division

WVDOH

1334 Smith Street

Charleston, WV 25301



Comments may also be submitted through the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) website, http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.​​