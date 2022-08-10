Aug. 17, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

The following committees will meet in the Commission Room, 5th Floor, 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022:

Boating Safety: 9:00 am – 9:20 am

Rules: 9:20 am – 9:45 am

Land Acquisition and Property: 9:45 am – 10:30 am

Habitat, Nongame and Endangered Species: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Finance: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Committee of the Whole: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends

Members of the public may join in person or via Zoom by registering in advance.