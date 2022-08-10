Global Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 2104.9 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the global Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market finds that the increasing demand from the semiconductor industry is expected to witness maximum growth in the Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,492.3 Million in the year 2021.



The Global Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market size is forecasted to reach USD 2,104.9 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (PVC, PET, PO), by Thickness (85-125 Micron, 126-150 Micron, Below 85 Micron, Above 150 Micron), by Coating Type (Single Sided, Double Sided), by Application (Wafer Dicing, Package Dicing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Non-UV Dicing Tapes market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% during the forecast period.

The Non-UV Dicing Tapes market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,492.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,104.9 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Non-UV Dicing Tapes market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Semiconductor Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand from the semiconductor industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market during the forecast period. Semiconductor companies continue to organize around end markets rather than products to better focus on customer demand during these difficult times. Except for the number two spot, where microprocessors have surpassed analog/RF/mixed-signal, the critical semiconductor product areas are nearly identical to last year's survey. According to survey respondents, the number one growth area is sensors/MEMS, with an increase in IoT applications, smartphones, and wearable technology, as well as demand in the automotive industry, driving interest. With ever-increasing performance demands on consumers' minds, the microprocessors segment is expected to remain an industry focus in sales and innovation, particularly for auto infotainment and driver-assist systems. Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market help protect the surface of a semiconductor wafer during the back-grinding process and hold the semiconductor wafer with a ring frame during the dicing process. Thus, the increasing semiconductor industry is expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, the rise of 5G and the increased use of semiconductors in automotive safety, infotainment, industrial automation, and autonomous capabilities are also expected to support the market's growth.

Miniaturization of Electronic Components to Stimulate Market Growth

Thinner and more delicate components have resulted from the growing demand for aesthetically thin electronics. These types of processes are increasing the demand for dicing tapes. In addition, wafer component manufacturers are increasingly opting for materials with high additive and impact strength and durability that decreases when exposed to UV light. Further, manufacturers in the market focus on product innovation to include flexible and expandable films in addition to meeting these specific end-user demands. Additionally, stakeholders in the dicing tapes are focusing on the research and development of products that use PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), which has a lower environmental impact, as a backing material, in response to growing concerns about the adverse effects of single-use plastic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pervasive might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the packaging industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic





a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/non-uv-dicing-tapes-market-1742

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and will likely continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the region's increased consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG) manufacturing.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) & wearable technology in economies such as India and China in the region is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of raw materials at lower prices is expected to contribute to the market's growth in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (PVC, PET, PO), by Thickness (85-125 Micron, 126-150 Micron, Below 85 Micron, Above 150 Micron), by Coating Type (Single Sided, Double Sided), by Application (Wafer Dicing, Package Dicing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ".

List of Prominent Players in Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market:

Pantech Tape Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

AI Technology Inc.

LINTEC Corporation

Pantech Tape Co. Ltd

QES GROUP BERHAD



This market titled “Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Material Type



• PVC



• PET



• PO



• Other Types



• Thickness



• 85-125 Micron



• 126-150 Micron



• Below 85 Micron



• Above 150 Micron



• Coating Type



• Single Sided



• Double Sided



• Application



• Wafer Dicing



• Package Dicing



• Other Applications



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Pantech Tape Co. Ltd.



• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.



• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



• AI Technology Inc.



• LINTEC Corporation



• Pantech Tape Co. Ltd



• QES GROUP BERHAD Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/non-uv-dicing-tapes-market-1742/request-sample

