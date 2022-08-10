Durham School Services Donates School Bus to New York’s Ridge Fire Department for Vital Res-Q-Jack® Safety Training
We are glad to have had the opportunity to donate this school bus to the Ridge Fire Department so that they can conduct safety training and continue to keep our students and community safe.”BROOKHAVEN, NY, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Ridge Fire Department for safety drills and training. The fire department recently conducted a Res-Q-Jack® drill to train new team members and refamiliarize current team members with the critical tool used in vehicular accidents.
— Sean Martin, Brookhaven General Manager
During the training, the team simulated a victim being trapped under the school bus and utilized the jacks to lift and stabilize the bus to rescue the victim (please refer to accompanying image). The fire department plans on conducting several other important safety drills this summer, which will involve simulating various emergency scenarios and performing extrication drills with their Emergency Medical Services team that will involve dismantling and sawing into the bus.
The donation to the Ridge Fire Department was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. These bus donations also help to repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from DSS’ fleets, which further contributes to DSS’ transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses. Durham School Services plans on transitioning to an all zero-emission fleet by 2035.
“It is important to our team and Company that we are an active partner in the community we serve because it is ingrained in our company values,” said Brookhaven General Manager Sean Martin. “Our drivers are some of the most trained motorists on the road, so we know the importance of regular trainings and drills. And when it comes to safety, it goes without saying that we will try our best to be involved and contribute whenever possible. We are glad to have had the opportunity to donate this school bus to the Ridge Fire Department so that they can conduct safety training and continue to keep our students and community safe.”
“We welcome these bus donations whenever possible because they give both our new and seasoned team members an additional opportunity to build upon their current skills and gain new experience,” said Wesley Phillips, Ridge Fire Department Chief. “We are lucky to have Durham as a community partner who is unequivocally dedicated to the safety of their community members like we are.”
-END-
About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
