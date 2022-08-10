Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market to Garner USD 64.46 Billion by 2029, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Growth, Demands, Challenges, Opportunities and Key Players

Chronic diseases and acute infections are on the rise in developing countries, owing to a lack of health awareness, poor medical infrastructure, and a sedentary lifestyle, among other causes. As a result of these circumstances, diagnosis and treatment are delayed, as the quality of care obtained. The need for point-of-care tests for rapid diagnosis is growing due to their convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and small product size.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the point-of-care testing (POCT) market which was USD 29 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 64.46 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Summary:-

Point-of-care testing is defined as testing that may be done in close proximity to the patient and allows a medical choice to be taken immediately based on the results and monitoring. Point-of-care testing (POCT), also known as with-patient testing, allows doctors to assess accurate real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results in minutes rather than hours. It guarantees that patients get the most effective and efficient care possible, whenever and wherever they need it.

POC tests are not as highly preferred as central laboratory tests because of low volume and high cost. This puts additional strain on the billing system, which must give distinct codes for POC tests. This might result in billing errors by inexperienced or newly hired employees and failure to enter data into the data management system due to mismatched test codes.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc

BD

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Abaxis

Medtroni

Accriva Diagnostics

Opti Medical

Recent Development

In January 2022, Roche introduced its Cobas Pulse System in select countries accepting the CE Mark. This is the latest generation of linked point-of-care solutions for professional blood glucose management from Roche Diagnostics.

In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it had received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to run COVID-19 tests with the Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 collection device, a high-throughput, automated COVID-19 testing system on the Amplitude Solution, using a new saliva sample collection method.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Segmentation:-

By Types:

Glucose Monitoring

Cardiometabolic Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Hematology Testing

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

Fecal Occult Testing

By Application:

Cardio Metabolic Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Nephrology Testing

Drug-of-Abuse (DoA) Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Cancer Biomarker Testing

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research laboratories

Home-care settings

Others

Prescription

OTC testing

Prescription-based testing

Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Retail Pharmacies

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, By Region:

The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technology, prescription, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the point-of-care testing (POCT) market because of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Canada and rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the development of healthcare infrastructure, rise in the adoption of miniaturized models and measures and higher prevalence of chronic and targeted diseases in the region.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising trend in prevalence of diseases

Chronic diseases and acute infections are on the rise in developing countries, owing to a lack of health awareness, poor medical infrastructure, and a sedentary lifestyle, among other causes. As a result of these circumstances, diagnosis and treatment are delayed, as the quality of care obtained. The need for point-of-care tests for rapid diagnosis is growing due to their convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and small product size.

Benefits related with OTC-based test

The point of care testing market for T.C. tests is expected to develop at a 7.1% CAGR through 2027, owing to an increase in OTC testing such as pregnancy tests and blood glucose tests that deliver results in a matter of seconds. These examinations do not necessitate the use of a skilled specialist and may be performed by individuals themselves, propelling the industry forward. The First Response kit, for example, is a quick pregnancy test that provides a response in 60 seconds. Accu-Chek active blood glucose metre kits also give customers with readings in 5 seconds, boosting market demand.

Increasing incidence rate of diabetes

The rising incidence rate of diabetes and obesity, the point of care testing market for cardio metabolic testing is expected to surpass USD 5.3 billion by 2027. The percentage level of Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) in red blood cell membrane is also determined by the cardiometabolic test. This also aids in the identification of new risk factors for cardiac arrest and other heart-related disorders.

