eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Market size is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising disposable income, introduction of innovative and advanced eHealth solutions and rising number of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the eHealth market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "eHealth Market"

181 – Tables

38 – Figures

270 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11513143



Based on end user, the eHealth market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies and other end-users of these, healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth market in 2019. Healthcare providers include hospitals, ASCs and home healthcare agencies. High segmental market share can is attributable to the increasing hospital and out-patient admissions. These healthcare institutes are well-equipped with all the necessary eHealth software and solutions. Moreover, these healthcare institutes have skilled professionals to operate this software. This facilitates the clinical workflow in hospitals, ASCs and other healthcare institutes thereby, gearing up the recovery process. Above mentioned factors stimulate the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11513143



Based on eHealth solutions, EHR/EMR Solutions, Medical Apps, Picture Archiving and Communication, Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive, Chronic Care Management Apps, PHR & Patient Portals, Health Information Exchange Solutions, Telehealth Solutions, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems, E-Prescribing Solutions, Radiology Information Systems, Cardiovascular Information Systems and Other Specialty Information Systems The market for EHR/EMR segment is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. Segment growth is attributable to the rising cases of Covid-19 that has compelled the companies operational in the eHealth market to develop highly efficient EHR software that improves the operations in hospitals and other healthcare institutes.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=11513143



Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the North American market accounted for the largest share of the eHealth market in 2019 due to the presence of a well-established base of eHealth companies, high investments in the several healthcare IT, and increasing R&D expenditure. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving regulatory scenario. Improving regulatory scenario has lowered the entry barriers in Asian countries that has increased the number of companies in such developing countries thereby, proving beneficial for the industry growth.

Key Players:

The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region (2022 - 2026)

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Product (Standalone, Integrated), Application (Advanced, Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Interactivity (Active, Passive) - Global Forecasts to 2027





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com