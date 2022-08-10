Submit Release
News Release - FATAL Motor Vehicle Crash - Highgate, VT - VSP - Saint Albans - Case#22A2004405

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2004405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/22, 0051 hours 

STREET: Route 78

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Raven Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement/Blacktop 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway

AGE - 17

SEAT BELT? N 

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 08/10/22 at approximately 0051hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 78 in the Town of Highgate. The vehicle subsequently left the traveled portion of the road, overturned, and Benway was ejected in the process. Benway was transported to the UVM Medical Center, but later died from his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

