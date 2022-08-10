Newly Updated Agenda for the Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition 2022

SAE Media Group reports: Recently updated agenda has now been released for Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition 2022, this November.

LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition returns for its 24th year, on the 8th, 9th, 10th November 2022, alongside a SATCOM Focus Day on 7th November, in London, UK.

With briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers, attendance from almost every significant MILSATCOM program, dedicated exhibition halls, and a whole day on SATCOM On-the-Move, Global MilSatCom will shape the way ahead and provide an unrivalled opportunity for collaboration and partnership.

To find out more about the full programme and speakers, please visit:

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4/einpresswire

The conference’s agenda has been recently updated, including:

• New Australian Speaker for the Focus Day

• 5x New Sponsors and Exhibitors

• Confirmed Attendees from France, The Netherlands, Ukraine, Brazil, and the UK

Delegates attending will be given the opportunity to hear updates and guidance from world-leading SATCOM programme managers and decision-makers, delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of MILSATCOM and discover cutting-edge SATCOM technology to enhance operational effectiveness.

