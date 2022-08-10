Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market to Receive Hike of USD 8,197.11 Million by 2029 With Size, Share and Forecast to 2029

Menstrual Cramps Treatments Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The universal Menstrual Cramps Treatment report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. This market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current Menstrual Cramps Treatment market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, it also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. With the Menstrual Cramps Treatment market study and market analysis conducted in the wide ranging Menstrual Cramps Treatment business report, it becomes easy to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the menstrual cramps treatment market was valued at USD 4,331.45 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,197.11 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

List of Prominent Players in the Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Baxter (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Allergan (Ireland)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Segmented By:

By Type (Primary Dysmenorrhea, Secondary Dysmenorrhea)

By Treatment Type (Medication, Therapy, Surgery, Others)

By Mode of Prescription (Over the Counter, Prescription)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Implants, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Retail Sales, Direct Tender, Others)

Market Analysis:

Menstrual cramps are strong cramps that start in the lower abdomen and can spread to the back and lower legs. Most women begin to experience intense pain in their early adolescence, roughly five years after the menstrual cycle begins. In medical words, this is known as Dysmenorrhea. According to a study published in March 2021 titled "The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Women's Reproductive Health," 46 percent of women reported a change in their menstrual cycle since the pandemic began, with 30 percent of new dysmenorrhea cases. COVID-19 has thus had a considerable impact on the menstrual cramps treatment market.

Dysmenorrhea is a medical name for menstrual cramps in which a woman experiences severe cramps in her lower abdomen that can migrate to her lower legs and back. Dysmenorrhea affects the majority of women during puberty, usually within four to five years following their first menstrual cycle. During menstruation, substances called prostaglandins are released into the uterine lining.

These prostaglandins generate uterine muscle contractions, which are uncomfortable and reduce blood and oxygen flow to the uterus. Menstrual cramps can often be relieved with over-the-counter pain medications. Ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) can help ease pain. Manufacturers have developed particular products for menstruation cramps. Other kinds of hormonal birth control, such as some intrauterine devices (IUDs), vaginal rings, patches, and injections, can help lessen cramping in the uterus, lighten blood flow, and relieve discomfort.

Market Opportunities:

Growth in the awareness about the benefits of Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market

Increasing demand for Menstrual Cramps Treatment

Rising research and development opportunities

Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of menstrual cramps treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Changing lifestyle of people

The changing lifestyle of people is estimated to influence the market dynamic during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Changing lifestyles coupled with unhealthy food habits have major impact on the human body. This further resulted in rising incidence of dysmenorrhea/ menstrual cramps among women. Environmental changes are also considered a contributing factor that enhances the risk of menstrual cramps.

Furthermore, a surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing the geriatric population will result in the expansion of the menstrual cramps treatment market. Along with this, rising level of disposable income and growing urbanization will enhance the market's growth rate.

Table of Content: Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

Region included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Swab Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

Recent Development

In December 2020, Nua had announced the launch of Cramp Comfort, a first-of-its-kind product to help with period pain. Nua, a women's wellness company, has introduced a novel self-heating patch that may provide up to 8 hours of heat to relieve period pain. Cramp Comfort is comprised entirely of natural substances and was developed after extensive study and a thorough understanding of consumer demands. A pack of three heat patches costs INR 299.

