ZE and Barchart to Host an Exclusive Webinar on "The Value of Market Data in Evolving Markets"
Hear Mark Wator and Aiman El-Ramly Discuss the Best Practices for Data Management on August 18, 2022
We've planned an enlightening and interactive session to let corporations in on the detailed analysis of and latest happenings in the global markets”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup is excited to host an insightful webinar on data management with Barchart, the leading provider of intraday stock and commodities charts and quotes.
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup.
On August 18 at 2:30 pm CDT, Barchart's Head of Sales, Mark Wator, and ZE PowerGroup's Chief Business Officer, Aiman El-Ramly, will discuss industry-best practices for businesses seeking to scale and gain a competitive edge in the modern world with accurate and actionable market data. The webinar will focus on the opportunities companies can capitalize on by leveraging data, giving viewers an in-depth look into the data management landscape.
Mark Wator and Aiman El-Ramly boast a wealth of knowledge and experience as market data experts in the energy and commodities industries. The webinar will allow viewers to see the global markets and data management, integration, and analytics through the lens of these professionals and understand the processes by which they can expand their organizational capabilities using market data.
"I'm thrilled to speak at the webinar with Mark Wator. We've planned an enlightening and interactive session to let corporations in on the detailed analysis of and latest happenings in the global markets and how they can cement their position as a market leader with winning data management tactics," said Aiman El-Ramly, MBA, CMC, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
After filling out your details, you can send us specific questions or topics you want the speakers to discuss during the webinar in the comment box at the end of the form. Please note this is an "exclusive" webinar, meaning only registered viewers can join.
About Mark Wator:
Mark has been the Head of Financial & Media Sales at Barchart since 2021. He joined the company in 2008 as a Sales Associate and climbed the ladder with his hard work, perseverance, and phenomenal contribution to the team's success. Leading the Financial & Media Sales department, Mark oversees and analyzes the continued growth of sales and revenue in financial and media industries worldwide.
About Aiman El-Ramly, MBA, CMC:
Aiman El-Ramly is a data veteran, serving ZE PowerGroup as the Chief Business Officer. He has three decades of experience and has garnered a lot of insights, knowledge, and appreciation in the energy and commodities industries. He possesses an extensive understanding of the evolving data landscape and what companies need to meet their goals and stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing global markets.
Aiman led the company in the development of ZEMA™, an award-winning enterprise data management software. He has recently been focusing on expanding the software's capability to help forward-thinking businesses resolve key industry challenges pertaining to operations, trade, and risk through machine learning and advanced data analytics.
This webinar is a testament to Aiman's dedication to imparting knowledge as an expert presenter and assisting energy and commodity companies with data and data analytics.
About Barchart:
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart’s innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.
